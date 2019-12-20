Substitute teacher caught with kiddy porn

A SUNY New Paltz graduate student, who worked with children in local elementary schools, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Jacob Delaney was arrested December 12 after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his New Paltz residence and determined that sexually explicit images and videos of minors were on a computer in his possession.

Campus officials put out a statement to alert community members, which read in part, “The well-being of all members of the campus and our community is paramount, especially that of children entrusted to us as they participate in campus and school district programs.” Delaney completed field training for his undergraduate degree in early childhood education in the New Paltz and Kingston school districts, and since that time worked as a substitute teacher in the New Paltz district on four occasions.

School district officials are advising parents with “any reason to believe their child may have been victimized to contact law enforcement.”

It’s not clear if any of the files include local children at this time. FBI agents and state troopers are continuing to investigate.

