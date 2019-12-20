Saugerties New Year’s Eve festivities 2020

The village of Saugerties will sponsor the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in the village on Tuesday, December 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The event will include a countdown video and ball drop at midnight at the corner of Main and Partition streets with DJ Riley Cornelison. Many local restaurants will be open late. Some streets will be closed starting a half hour before the ball drop. Attendees are advised to dress warmly and bring a folding chair to sit on. Party favors will be available.

