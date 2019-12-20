Post Office announces holiday hours

Westchester District postal officials are announcing Post Offices throughout the Greater Hudson Valley will be open on Tuesday, December 24 – Christmas Eve, but closing earlier than the normal weekday hours. The December 24 adjusted hours, which are based on local conditions, are posted in the Post Office lobbies.

Nineteen local Post Offices, which are normally open later in the evening, will only be open till 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They include: Poughkeepsie Main Post Office, Fishkill, Nyack, Mamaroneck, Martine Avenue Station Post Office in White Plains, Port Chester, Purchase, Scarsdale, Tarrytown, Bronxville, Greystone, Kingston, Middletown, Monroe, Ossining, Suffern, Ykagyl, Yonkers Main Post Office, and Palisades Center Postal Store at the mall in West Nyack.

With the exception of the Palisades Postal Store, Post Offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 1- New Year’s Day. There will be no regular mail delivery or collections. The Palisades Postal Store is the only Post Office in the area that will be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

Normal mail delivery, collections, and retail / customer service hours will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

The employees at the 365 Post Offices in the U.S. Postal Service’s Westchester District serve customers throughout the Greater Hudson Valley in communities with ZIP Codes that begin with 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 124, 125, 126, and 127. For extensive postal information log onto USPS.com.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Like what you're reading? Only a fraction of the content from each issue of Woodstock Times is posted online. To get it all, you'll need to subscribe. And while you're at it, consider giving the gift of community with an Ulster Publishing gift subscription and enter to win a $50 gift certificate to a local business. .