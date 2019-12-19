Hamilton’s Lexi Lawson plays the Falcon in Marlboro

Musical theater star and Newburgh native Lexi Lawson presents a selection of Christmas classics at the Falcon on Monday, December 23. The Newburgh Free Academy graduate is best-known for performing in the role of Eliza in the generational box-office smash Hamilton. She has also appeared on Broadway in Rent and In the Heights and is currently featured in the Lifetime Movie Original Always and Forever Christmas. A portion of the night’s proceeds will go to the Ryan McElroy Children’s Cancer Foundation. Per usual at the Falcon, there is no cover charge, but generous donation commensurate with this level of programing is strongly encouraged.

Lexi Lawson

Monday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m.

By donation

The Falcon

1348 Rt. 9W, Marlboro

www.liveatthefalcon.com

