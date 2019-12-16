Kingston relaxes parking ticket enforcement for rest of 2019

Mayor Steve Noble can’t quite bring himself to say there will be no parking tickets in Kingston for the rest of 2019, but he comes pretty close. In his most recent issue of “This Week in Kingston,” he announced “relaxed ticketing enforcement on expired meters.” He had already alluded to the policy in a Radio Kingston appearance.

Until the end of the year, Kingston parking staff will be focusing their efforts on meter repair and routine maintenance, he wrote, and will still be issuing safety violations for issues such as blocking fire hydrants, parking in handicap spots, double parking, and expired inspections.

Those not in the know will help the city’s finances by keeping on feeding the parking meters. Regular enforcement of parking meter expiration will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

