Eyes up here: New Paltz considers locking pouches to keep kids off their phones in school

New Paltz School Board members are going to be looking closely at a product which could get students off their phones during the school day.

It’s apparently not okay to forbid phones on the premises, but trustee Diana Armstead suggested the board consider using Yondr locking phone pouches, which have become common sights recently at concerts, comedy shows, and other events whose organizers would like to avoid recordings being shared on the web. A student would put the phone inside on arrival, it would be sealed inside, and the child could keep it with them all day long but not access it. It would be unlocked as they leave the building.

The company promotes its product for school use on its site, where it quotes a Michigan administrator:

“Yondr pouches are a must for any school trying to reclaim the classroom from the constant distraction of cell phones. Yondr pouches were one small step that has led to big changes in the climate and culture of our high schools and middle schools, allowing teachers to teach, so students can reach their greatest potential.”

The cost for the high school alone would be $21,000, she said. More details will be presented at a future meeting.

